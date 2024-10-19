Puri: SJTA Chief Administrator, Aravind Padhi on Saturday suspended a servitor accused of assaulting the temple supervisor amid a dispute regarding the sale of sweets. The servitor and his accomplice were subsequently detained by the police.

The suspension followed an incident on Friday afternoon where SJTA supervisor Buxi Ramchandra Pratihari was attacked with a sharp weapon near the temple’s West Gate. Pratihari, who is also a servitor, suffered injuries to his hand and other body parts and was promptly taken to Puri DHH for medical attention.

The altercation reportedly arose from a disagreement over temple regulations. A non-servitor, allegedly selling Rabdi at Ananda Bazaar, assaulted Pratihari when he attempted to enforce the temple’s sales restrictions.

Following the incident, both Samantara and another suspect were taken into custody at the Singhadwar police station, as the investigation into the distressing event continues. The SJTA has reiterated its dedication to preserving order and safety within the temple premises as the community deals with the repercussions of this disturbing occurrence.

