Puri Srimandir Opens for Devotees on Sundays

Puri: In view of the significant decline in COVID-19 cases across the nation and improvement in the pandemic situation, the Puri Srimandir has opened its doors for devotees on Sundays.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Chhatisa Nijog, the apex body of servitors. He said the devotees will be able to pay obeisance to deities from the time of opening of Singhadwara (Lion’s gate) in the early morning till pahada’ (closure of the door) every day.

Earlier, the SJTA had ordered the closure of the temple for the public on Sundays for sake of sanitization. He said now the sanitization will be done during the night and not by closing the temple. The SJTA functionary, however, said that though the restrictions on devotees have been withdrawn, visitors need to follow the Covid appropriate behavior such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and hand sanitization.