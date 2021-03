Puri: Darshan resumed in Puri Srimandir, hours after bloodstains were spotted near Bhitara Katha- the last point of entry for devotees in the temple.

As per available information “Maha Snana Niti” (ritual) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings (Purificatory bath)

was conducted after bloodstains were spotted here. The temple administration was also informed about the same.

Following the completion of the rituals, devotees were allowed to have a glimpse of the Holy Trinity.