Puri Srimandir: Know About The Gaja Udharana Besha Of Holy Trinity

Puri: On the occasion of “Magha Purnima”, the Holy Trinity of the Puri Srimandir will be donned with “Gaja Udharana Besha”.

Gaja Udharana Besha is done on the full moon day of Magha. Gaja Udharana Besha depicts a story in the puranas as to how Lord Vishnu saved an elephant from the attack of an Alligator.

Gaja Udharana Besha As per tradition, the Deities adorned with Gaja Udharana Besha on the full moon day of magha ( January – February ).

The Gaja-Uddharana Besha depicts the Vaishnava tale of Gajendra-Moksha. Jagannatha rescues the elephant from the alligator in this spectacular costume done on the full-moon day of Magha. He sits on Garuda with Lakshmi sitting on his lap. Curiously, this is the only occasion in the entire year when Lakshmi sits on his lap.

This is one of the two occasions when Subhadra has hands- her original idol does not have any hands.

This Besha depicts an epic story as to how Lord Bishnu saved a helpless elephant from the clutches of a crocodile. In the time of yore, an elephant was attacked by a ferocious crocodile. Finding no other way to save his life, this animal implored the mercy of Bishnu. Its sincere prayers immediately moved Bishnu to compassion and He hurled His disc to cut the attacking alligator into pieces.

Shree Jagannatha, who is identified with Bishnu, wears this Besha to inspire a sense of devotion to the grace of God.