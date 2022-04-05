Puri SP Seeks Help Of Temple Servitors To Identify Accused In Kitchen Vandalism Case

Puri: As Police are yet to trace the miscreants who vandalised the Chullahs at the kitchen (Rosa Ghara) of the Srimandir, SP Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh has sought the help of the servitors and the staff of the temple to identify the accused.

Speaking to media persons, Puri informed that CCTV footage has revealed that a person was inside the temple at 1 o’clock at night.

“In another footage, he is seen accompanied outside the temple by four Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel. All the four JTP personnel were interrogated yesterday to find out the discussions they held with the person, under what circumstances was he inside the temple and under what circumstances did he leave the temple,” he said.

“In order to identify the person, the CCTV footage will be shown to the temple servitors and staff. Meanwhile, under the instruction of the Chief Secretary and DGP, sufficient police personnel have been deployed since yesterday for the assistance of JTP to secure the premises at night,” he added.