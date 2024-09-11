Puri: The Shankaracharya of Puri, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, has strongly opposed the Odisha government’s proposal to establish beach shacks along the shores of Puri and Konark. The plan, which includes serving liquor to tourists, has been labeled a “disgrace” by the revered seer. He argues that such establishments would tarnish the sanctity of these holy sites and disrupt the spiritual atmosphere that attracts pilgrims and devotees from across the country.

The government’s initiative, part of the Odisha Excise Policy 2021, aims to boost tourism by creating a Goa-like beach experience. However, the proposal has faced significant backlash from various social and religious organizations. Around 50 different groups have joined the Shankaracharya in demanding the project be scrapped, citing concerns over moral degradation and the potential negative impact on the local culture and environment.

In response to the mounting opposition, the Odisha government has decided to reconsider its plan. Officials have stated that they will engage in further consultations with stakeholders to address the concerns raised and explore alternative ways to promote tourism without compromising the cultural and spiritual integrity of Puri and Konark.