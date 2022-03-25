Puri Servitor Murder Case: Cops Take 4 Accused On Three-Day Remand

Puri: Police have taken four accused involved in the murder of Krushna Chandra Pratihari on a three-day remand for interrogation and crime scene recreation on Friday.

Reportedly, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court, Puri, gave permission to Police to take prime accused Tutu Mohapatra, Kunmuni Suar, Hari Panda and Ashish aka Baba Mohapatra on remand.

Earlier, police had urged the court to take the accused on a 10-day remand to recreate the crime scene.

So far, police have arrested 10 persons for their involvement in Pratihari’s murder. Earlier on Monday, six accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

It is pertinent to be mentioned that Pratihari, a former member of the Jagannath Temple Administration managing committee, was shot dead close to his house at Barabati Jagaghara under Town Police limits on March 16 over suspected past enmity.

He was killed in the same manner in which former BJD councillor and servitor Taluchha Bhagaban Mohapatra alias Guna Singhari was murdered in August 2012.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that Pratihari’s murder was a fatal come out of their past enmity as the detained father-son duo is the relative of Guna Singhari.

It may be mentioned here that the deceased, Krushna Chandra Pratihari, and four others were recently acquitted in the sensational murder of Guna Singhari.