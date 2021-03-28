Puri: Servitor Injured After An Idol In Ugra Nrushingha Temple Falls On Him

Puri: A servitor of Srimandir here sustained critical injuries after parts of an idol in Ugra Nrushingha temple located near Paschima Dwara inside the shrine fell on him this morning.

The servitor identified as Kunu Mahapatra has sustained critical injuries on his leg. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to the nearby hospital.

Sources said the statue of Hiranyakashyapa in the lap of Ugra Nrushingha fell on the servitor.

The servitor is reportedly undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH).