Puri: Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For 5-Yr-Old Minor Rape Survivor

Puri: A sum of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the five-year-old minor rape survivor, informed Town Police Station IIC Gokula Ranjan Das on Sunday.

According to the police official, the District Legal Services Authority has announced the assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the minor girl, who is a rape survivor. The matter was brought to the attention of the District Legal Services Authority by Puri Police.

The police have arrested the accused, Mahesh Mohanty, who happens to be an acquaintance of the victim’s family on charges of raping the five-year-old girl.

The victim was initially admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital. Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. Her health condition is stated to be stable now, sources in the police said.