Puri Rath Yatra: Taladhwaja Reaches Destination; Darpadalana, Nandighosh Stopped Mid-Way

Puri: A tidal wave of humans braving hot and humid condition pulled forward magnificent chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings-Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Tuesday from a 12th century stone temple in the heart of this sea-side pilgrimage town to their alternate abode about 2.5 kms away.

Muscles glistening in the setting sun, thousands of bare-chested men pulled the three nearly 45 feet tall wooden chariots of Lords Jagannath and Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, while lakhs more thronged to touch, pray or just watch the huge procession.

Before the sunset, only Taladwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra reached the Gundicha temple while Lord Jagannath’s Nadighosh and sister Subhadra’s Darpadalana stopped mid-way.

Darpadalana stopped at Badasankha chhak while Nadighosh halted at Mausimaaa chhak. Both the chariots will be pulled again tomorrow at 9 am, senior servitor Binayak Das Mohapatra said.

As per tradition, chariots are not pulled after sunset. Devotees expressed hapinees because they got another chance to pull the chariots tomorrow.

Rhythmically beating brass cymbals and hand drums, servitors surrounded the gods on the canopied chariots as the procession made its slow and serpentine way through the main street of this temple town.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik symbolically started the mammoth car pulling exercise by pulling on the ropes connecting the principal Jagannath Chariot.

The air rented with “Jai Jagannath” and “Haribol” as frenzied devotees tried to get a glimpse of what is regarded as a holy occasion by Hindus.

A million devotees are estimated to have converged on this town for the annual car festival. While most devotees were from Odisha and neighbourng states, many from abroad too joined in what is considered one of the largest religious processions globally.

Earlier in the day, Divya Singha Deb, the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, on Tuesday ritualistically swept the chariots with a broom with a golden handle, as priests sprinkled flowers and fragrant water.

Different groups performed ‘kirtans’ (religious songs) and danced in front of the chariots before the procession started.

Tight security arrangements were made by the district administration and police to ensure a succesful festival.

The annual Rath Jatra, which marks the nine-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath is held every year on ‘Dwitiya Tithi’ (second day) of ‘Shukla Pakshya’ (the fortnight after full moon) in the month of Ashada (June-July) according to the Hindu almanac.

The chariot pulling started after the Puri’s titular king completed the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ (Chariot sweeping) ritual. The wooden horses were fitted on the chariots and the servitor pilots guided the devotees to pull the chariots in the right direction.

“Enthusiasm among all, including the servitors who look after the Lords, was palpable and rituals were completed before time,” said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das.

The big brother Lord Balabhadra was the first to come out of the temple followed by Devi Subhadra and later Lord Jagannath himself. While Lord Balabhadra was seated on Taladwaj chariot, Lord Jagannth adorned the chariot named Nandighosh, Chakra Raj Sudarsan was seated at the chariot of Subhadra- Darpadalan.

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nisachalanada Saraswati was also present at the start of the procession.