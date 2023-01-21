Puri Rath Yatra: First Batch Of Timber For Chariot Construction Leave Dasapalla

Puri: Ahead of the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, the first batch of timber which will be used for the construction of gigantic chariots left Dasapalla.

Reportedly, in the first phase, 104 logs leave Dasapalla for Chariot construction after a puja at Mahaveer Temple. At least three vehicles are carrying them to Puri.

Around 796 wooden logs are required for the construction of three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra for the annual Rath Yatra festival this year.