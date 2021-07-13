Puri Rath Yatra: “Adapa Mandap Bije” Today

Puri: After spending a night on their respective chariots, the divine siblings Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Mahaprabhu Jagannath will head to the Adapa Mandap of the Gundicha Temple in a ceremonial procession (Adapa Mandap Bije) today.

Ahead of their escort to Adapa Mandap, the servitors will perform all rituals of the Holy Trinity on the chariots.

Following this, restrictions in Puri has been tightened and Curfew announced till 8 PM of July 13 has been withdrawn. Hence, curfew will remain in force near Saradha Bali till 6 AM of July 14.

The deities will be placed on the Ratna Singhasan (golden throne) of the ‘Adapa Mandap’. As the Covid pandemic restrictions are still in place and public gathering is not allowed in Srimandir and all religious places across the State, the Adapa Mandap darshan of the deities is not allowed.