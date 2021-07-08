Puri Rath Yatra: 2nd Round COVID-19 Testing Of Participants Begins

Puri: To minimize COVID-19 infection and ensure that the chariot festival is a smooth affair, RT-PCR testing of servitors, SJTA officials participating in Rath Yatra began today.

Reportedly, testing is underway at four places in Puri including Utkal Hindi Vidyapeeth.

For the second time, as many as 8,000 persons including 3,000 servitors of Lord Jagannath, 3,000 police personnel, 1,000 servitors engaged at chariot construction work and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) staff will undergo the test ahead of the car festival scheduled on July 12.

As per the guidelines by the SJTA for conduct of the 9-day annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath, the servitors and others who will be taking part in various rituals during Rath Yatra and its related events, will undergo COVID tests for four times to check spread of the deadly infection.

Accordingly, the servitors had undergone testing before Snana Yatra. Today, the COVID testing of servitors and others started for the second time, 3 days before the Rath Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Grand Road will be transformed into Green Zone for emergency services during the Rath Yatra, informed Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.