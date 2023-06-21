Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Chariots Reach Gundicha Temple

Puri: Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath and Darpadalana chariot of Devi Subhadra reached Saradha Bali in front of the Gundicha Temple here today while Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra had reached there last evening.

The deities will remain on the chariots for the time being and will be taken to the Adapa Mandapa of the Gundicha Temple in Pahandi ritual tomorrow in the evening.

Earlier in the morning today, Nandighosa and Darpadalana were pulled by devotees as the chariots were yesterday halted at Galagandi and Badasankha, respectively.