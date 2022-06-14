Puri-Rangapara North (Assam) Special Train Services Extended To Run Up To July Last Week

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers, it has been decided to extend the services of Rangapara North (Assam)-Puri-Rangapara North Special up to the last week of July 2022, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed on Monday.

05870/05869 Rangapara North-Puri-Rangapara North Special from Rangapara North on every Monday will run up to 25th July 2022 towards Puri and from Puri on every Wednesday will run up to 27th July 2022 towards Rangapara North.

The scheduled stoppages at various Stations and Timings will remain unchanged.

Apart from this, it has been decided to cancel the following trains on 18th & 19th July 2022 from both the directions for urgent track maintenance work at saturated corridors for better movement of trains and safety of both passengers and trains.

These trains are…