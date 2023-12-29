Puri Police Makes Elaborate Security Arrangements For New Year Rush

Puri: As lakhs of devotees from all over the country throng the Pilgrim Town Puri for darshan of the Holy Trinity at the Srimandir during the New Year holidays, Puri Police has started preparations to ensure the visitors and devotees have a hassle-free experience.

Central IG Ashish Singh and Puri SP Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh along with the senior police officers of Puri inspected the locations around the temple for the deployment of policemen and officials to control heavy crowds and inspect all the related arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.

According to Puri SP Singh, the security arrangement has been made in 7 sectors inside the temple and 9 sectors outside the temple while senior police officers will handle this responsibility.

Similarly, in view of the heavy crowd, the beach road and some areas of Badadanda (Grand Road) will be declared a no-vehicle zone. However, restrictions on the movement of local people will be relaxed with a special corridor for ambulances.

The overall security arrangement will be monitored from 5 police control rooms and the hospital will have a special system for emergency services.

To curb drowning incidents on the sea beach, the fire brigade will deploy lifeguards and police personnel will patrol the beach. Apart from this, hotels will also be under police scanner with anti-crime drives to nab criminals, along with drives to check “drink & drive” and MV violations at various places.

Further, the RTO appealed to the people of Puri to strictly follow the road safety rules from the New Year.