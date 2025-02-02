The Puri Police has issued a traffic advisory for Magha Saptami 2025 which is on 4th February.

For Smooth traffic movement and public convenience, the following traffic advisory is issued in Public interest.

1. Buses:

The Buses coming from the Puri side will be parked at the designated parking place near Ramachandi PS & their return will be on the same route. The Buses coming from Kakatpur and Nimapada side will be parked at the designated parking place at Konark Helipad ground & their return will be on the same route.

2. Four Wheelers:

The four-wheelers from the Puri side will be parked at the designated parking place near Ramachandi PS & their return will be on the same route.

The four-wheelers from Kakatpur and Nimapada sides will be parked at designated parking places at Konark Helipad ground & their return will be on the same route. After the parking space is exhausted at Konark Helipad ground all four wheelers will be parked at IOCL Parking and ASI Museum side Parking at Konark.

3. Two Wheelers:

The two-wheelers from the Puri side will be parked at the designated parking place on the left side of the road by the side of Light House & their return will be on the same route.

The two-wheelers from Kakatpur and Nimapada side will be parked at designated parking places near Konark Helipad & their return will be on the same route. After the parking space is exhausted at Konark Helipad all two-wheelers will be parked at IOCL Parking and ASI Museum side Parking at Konark.

• Regulation of vehicular Traffic shall be imposed from 12:00 hrs on 03.02.2025 to 08:00 hrs on 04.02.2025 as per traffic mobility plan. • The road from Junei Bazaar Chhaka to Tikina Chhaka via Nalkana, Sutan and Balikapileswar will be used as a contingency route for the vehicle intending to visit Puri from Nimapada/ Kakatpur side and vice versa.