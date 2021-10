Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands from the travelling public, it has been decided to extend the services of 08439/08440 Puri-Patna-Puri Special up to last week of November, 2021, the East Coast Railway informed.

08439 Puri-Patna Special leaving Puri at 1455hrs on every Saturday will run up to 27th November, 2021. In the return direction, 08440 Patna-Puri Special leaving from Patna at 1345hrs on every Monday will run up to 28th November, 2021.