Puri-Patna, Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special Trains To Run Up To Last Week Of April 2024

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands of the travelling public and to clear additional rush in regular trains, the Railways has decided to extend the services of nominated Special Trains from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction and extend the services of Special Trains.

According to ECoR, the following are the new schedules.

Puri-Patna Weekly Special:

08439 Puri-Patna Weekly Special Train leaving from Puri every Saturday will run up to 27th April 2024. Similarly, the 08440 Patna-Puri Weekly Special Train leaving from Patna every Sunday will run up to 28th April 2024.

Patna-Puri Weekly Special

03230 Patna-Puri Special Train leaving from Patna every Thursday will run up to 25th January 2024. Similarly, the 03229 Puri-Patna Weekly Special Train leaving from Puri on every Friday will run up to 26th January 2024.

Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Daily Special:

02832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special Train leaving from Bhubaneswar daily will run up to 29th April 2024. Similarly, the 02831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special Train leaving from Dhanbad daily will run up to 30th April 2024.

Timings and Stoppages for these Special trains will remain unchanged.