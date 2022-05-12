Puri MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi Appeals To Complete Srimandir Heritage Corridor Soon

Puri: While the Srimandir heritage corridor row has become a prime subject for national and state politics, Puri MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi on Thursday appealed to the concerning authorities to complete the project soon.

During a presser here, MLA Sarangi said that he did not oppose such developmental work but development is to be done within the confines of the law.

“After I was elected as an MLA, a lot of developmental works are underway in Puri for the past three years. Two market complexes, the Srimandir heritage corridor project, Sreejagnath Medical College, Siddhamahabir Railway Overbridge, Swargadwar Renovation, Indoor Stadium, and Town Hall have been renovated. As a lawmaker of the holy town, I had raised heritage corridor issue in the assembly,” Sarangi said.

“A House committee headed by the Assembly speaker has been set up to look into the matter and his case is under judicial review. From the very beginning, I supported this project but ASI’s move has raised suspicion since the heritage corridor project began,” he said.

“The rainy season is coming and after the demolition work, there will be a lot of problems for the Pur people The project work is expected to be completed soon for the protection of the temple and the convenience of the devotees,” he added.