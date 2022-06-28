Puri Miniature Artist Creates Chariots With Matchsticks

Puri: Ahead of the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, a 19-year-old artist from Puri of Odisha Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has created three miniature chariots of the Holy Trinity with matchsticks .

The artist created these sculptures using 4,830 matchsticks. He took 18 days to complete the sculptures.

The chariots have been decorated with parrots, horses and other sculptures that are integral to Trinity’s chariots.

Sahoo started creating sculptures with matchsticks since the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented in 2020. His first structure was a miniature version of Ayodha’s Ram Mandir that was made with 7,780 matchsticks.