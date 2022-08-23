Puri Matchstick Artist Gifts Beautiful Craft To CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar/ Puri: A young matchstick artist from Odisha’s Puri, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence Naveen Niwas on Tuesday.

Saswat met the Chief Minister this afternoon and gifted an idol of Lord Ganesha he had crafted with matchsticks last year during Ganesh Puja. He had wished to present it to the Odisha CM.

The young artist from Puri’s Kumbharpara took eight days to craft the idol of Lord Ganesha by using 5621 matchsticks.

Saswat said he was overwhelmed to meet the Chief Minister and gift the idol of Lord Ganesh to him.

Notably, on the occasion of Ram Navmi this year, Saswat crafted a miniature model of ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir’ by using 1,423 matchsticks.

Saswat took 14 days to craft the mini model of Ayodhya Ram Mandir that measures 20 inches in height, 35 inches in length, and 24 inches in width. He had also expressed his wish to present the craft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

