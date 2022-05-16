Puri Locals Oppose Self-Proclaimed Shankaracharya Devtirath’s Pilgrim Town Visit

Puri: Denizens of Puri opposed the visit of Adhokshjanand Devirath, who has been claiming himself to be Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math arrived at the pilgrim town on Monday.

On his arrival in Puri, activists of Aditya Vahini staged along with locals an agitation at the railway station, demanding not to allow Devirath into the Puri town.

According to reports, Devirath arrived at Puri with a couple of supporters in Puri-Howrah Express today morning.

Following this, the activists held a protest and did not allow him to move out of the station premises till local police arrived.

Devirath was received by a Mahant of ‘Hati Akhada’ who vouched for the claims of the former that he was the Shankaracharya of Puri.

Later, Devirath was escorted out of the station and taken to a location in Beleswar, reports said.

Meanwhile, protests by Aditya Vahini continued over the presence of the religious leader in Puri.

Swami Nischalananda Saraswati is the anointed Shankaracharya of Puri, according to the Govardhan Peeth’s official website.

Devirath’s proclamation of being the Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Puri has led to controversy in the past.

In 2014, the Swami had announced to campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Similarly, in October 2015, Adhokshjanand gifted a cow to the then Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohammed Azam Khan.

Meanwhile, workers of Aditya Bahini and Gobardhana Matha have lodged a complaint before the district administration in this regard.