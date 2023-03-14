Puri Laxmi Market Complex To Be Demolished

Puri: The Laxmi Market Complex here at Marichikot square, which has been ravaged by massive fire accident recently, will be demolished.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has directed the local tehsildar to hand over the properties to the temple administration as the land on which the market complex was functioning belong to the temple.

Lakshmi Market is spread over a total of 25.5 decimal places, of which 22 decimal places are in the record of Srimandir. The rest 3 decimal land is mentioned in the name of a person named Achyutananda Mohanty. The temple administration questioned the transfer of land to the name of an individual.

SJTA chief administrator Ajay Jena has written to the Tehsildar asking him to immediately hand over this 22 decimal land to the administration.

Jena said, “Tahsildar has been asked to immediately hand over the 22 decimal area of ​​Lakshmi Market. An investigation is underway as to how the remaining 3.5-decimal space went to the name of a person. If the said transfer is not done in legal process, action will be taken as per law.”

Notably, major part of the Lakshmi Market Complex was gutted in a massive fire mishap. After 36-hour long operation, fire services personnel had brought the fire under control.

As many as 43 shops on the ground floor of the complex were gutted and the first floor was also badly damaged.

A status report has been submitted after damaged assessment. The committee headed by the sub-collector has submitted the report.