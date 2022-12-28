Puri-Jaleswar Passenger, Sambalpur-Shalimar Express Trains To Be Flagged Off Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The much awaited public centric vital Railway project “Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station” proposed for redevelopment to be a World-Class infrastructure will get its foundation stone laying on 29th December’2022.

Bhubaneswar Railway Station is a part of the vision of the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to create modern infrastructural facilities and amenities for the railway passengers throughout India. Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station is very important project as this project is being monitored by Hon’ble Railway Minister and also stressed upon early completion and execution of work. This project is at a total cost of Rupees 308 Crores and targeted to be completed within 24 months.

14 Kms long Angul-Balaram New Railway Line will provide facilities for the transportation of freight, especially coal to the different industries and power houses of the country and will add additional revenue for the Nation.

Apart from this, the much awaited and long pending demands of the people, especially daily commuters for running of Puri-Jaleswar-Puri Passenger Train and Express train between Sambalpur and Shalimar via Talcher-Dhenkanal & Bhadrak will be introduced from 29th December’2022 which will fulfil the aspirations of the public, especially travelling passengers.

Flagging off of Puri-Jaleswar-Puri Passenger Train at Bhubaneswar Station.

Inauguration of Angul-Balaram New Railway Line at Angul.

Flagging off of Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Express from Angul.

Both trains will provide facilities to the public of the respective regions for direct journey instead of changing transportation facilities at many intermediate places. Both the New Trains will run as Special trains on their inaugural day, i.e. on 29th December, 2022.

However, 20832/20831 Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Tri-Weekly Express via Talcher and Bhadrak will leave Sambalpur at 1910hrs (07.10p.m.) on every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursdays w.e.f. 3rd January, 2023 and will leave from Shalimar at 2125hrs (09.25p.m.) on every Monday, Wednesday and Fridays w.e.f. 4th January’2023.

Similarly, 08416/08415 Puri-Jaleswar-Puri Passenger will leave Puri at 1315hrs (01.15p.m.) towards Jaleswar w.e.f. 31st December’2022 and will leave Jaleswar at 0450hrs (04.50a.m.) towards Puri, daily, w.e.f. 1st January, 2023.