Puri Jagannath Temple To Reopen For All Devotees From Tomorrow

Puri: The Puri Jagannath Temple will reopen for all devotees from tomorrow. The 12th-century shrine was closed for the public since April 24 due to the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had decided to reopen Srimandir for devotees in a phased manner following a decline in number of cases.

In the first phase, only family members of the servitors were allowed to enter the temple on August 12 and 13. Then, the residents of Puri Municipality were permitted to have darshan of the Holy Trinity from August 16 to August 20 and now those coming from outside Puri will be allowed to enter the Srimandir from tomorrow.

General guidelines:

The darshan timings will be from 07:00 AM to 07:00 PM. However, the temple will remain closed for public darshan on all Saturdays and Sundays.

It is mandatory for all devotees to wear Masks at all times, inside & outside the Temple.

Devotees should sanitize their hands before entering into the Temple.

Devotees should maintain physical distance at all times as per COVID-19 guidelines and follow Covid appropriate behavior.

Devotees are requested not to touch Statues or idols inside the Temple.

It is prohibited to take flowers/ bhoga/ deepa inside the Temple. There will be big containers placed at the entrance, where such items can be dropped, if being carried by the devotees.

Lighting of the Deepas inside the Temple by the devotees will not be permitted at all.

Chewing of Tobacco/ Paan and spitting inside the Temple premises is strictly prohibited. A fine of Rs.500/- will be levied for each violation.

There is a complete ban on carrying Polythene Bags inside the Temple. A fine of Rs.100/- will be levied for each violation.

There will be no partaking of Mahaprasad inside Ananda Bazar & Temple premises. However, the devotees can carry Mahaprasad & partake it at their place of residence or any other convenient place.

There will be a separate queue for Differently-abled devotees, for darshan of the Lords.

Parking of the vehicles will be done only at Jagannath Ballav Math premise or any other designated place.

Guidelines for all devotees who will be visiting the Temple with effect from tomorrow: