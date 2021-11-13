Puri Jagannath Temple To Remain Closed For Next 2 Days

Puri: The Puri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for devotees for the next two days. The temple will remain closed on Sunday (tomorrow) as usual for the sanitization drive and the next day for Bada Ekadasi.

General darshan at the shrine will also be restricted on Kartika Purnima, which falls on November 19.

However, rituals at the temple will be performed by the servitors.

Earlier, the SJTA had urged Habisyalis not to visit the temple during the Holy month of Kartika in view of the COVID pandemic.