Puri Jagannath Temple To Remain Closed For Devotees Once A Week

Puri: Lord Jagannath’s temple here will remain closed for devotees once a week following surge in COVID cases, announced the authorities announced today.

In view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to restrict the entry of devotees into the shrine once a week.

“It will be done to carry out disinfection on the temple premises. Devotees are requested to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said temple’s chief administration Krishan Kumar.

Sources said the restriction on devotees’ entry inside the centuries-old temple might be imposed on every Sunday from next week, as it used to be after reopening of the temple in December last year. However, the temple administration is yet to confirm the day when the shrine will remain closed for public every week. On the particular day, the temple will be sanitized to curb spread of the deadly virus.

A detailed discussion in this regard was held at Chhatisa Nijog meeting under the chairmanship of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Krishan Kumar yesterday.

The 12th-century shrine reopened in December last year, after remaining out of bounds for devotees since March 20, 2020.

Earlier on January 21, the temple administration had discontinued the mandatory rule for devotees to carry Covid-negative reports to be allowed entry.