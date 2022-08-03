Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for 4 hours for ‘Banakalagi’ today

Puri: The Jagannath temple in Puri will remain closed for four hours today due to ‘Banakalagi’ or Srimukha sringara of the Holy Trinity at the temple, informed the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA).

The SJTA said darshan of the deities will be restricted for the devotees during the ‘Banakalagi’ to be undertaken from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Sources said the ‘Banakalagi’ rituals are held secretly in which deities are decorated with different colours to restore a new look as part of the rituals.