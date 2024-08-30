Puri Jagannath temple to have its own FM radio channel, Ratna Bhandar doors to be gold-plated

Puri: The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple chief administrator informed that the Puri Temple has registered a considerable increase in its revenue. Soon ORSAC help will be sought and a GPS survey will be conducted for the all land of Lord Jagannath. Similarly, the records of the temple administration would be digitised as well.

Among other decisions taken, the Managing Committee has also approved the proposal for gold-plating of the Ratna Bhandar doors. Ratna Bhandar is the place where all the valuables, and ornaments of the Holy Trinity are kept. Once the necessary repair works are completed by the ASI, the gold-plating work for the doors of the Ratna Bhandar, both inner and outer chamber gates will begin.(SJTA) Arabinda Padhee after the crucial managing committee meeting announced that Puri Srimandir will have its own FM radio channel.

The budget of Rs 413 crore of Puri Srimandir has also been approved. As the Odisha government has made provision for Rs 500 crore corpus, it would be around Rs 913 crore if we take it account the corpus fund. According to Padhee, the fiscal surplus for 2024-25 is Rs 103 crore.

SJTA chief administrator informed that important aspects were discussed at the managing committee meeting with a focus on smooth and hassle-free darshan by devotees at Puri Srimandir. The Committee has entrusted the Collector, SP, and SJTA chief administrator to hold talks with servitors and new measures like the removal of almirahs and making the Nata Mandap air-conditioned have been approved. Besides, dedicated rows for women and children will be made with special measures for Divyangs, and elderly devotees coming to the temple. All the provisions will be made after prior consultation with all stakeholders.

The Managing Committee today also discussed the issue of the welfare of sevayats including health insurance, financial assistance, scholarships for the children of sevayat families and sports financial assistance. Soon, an SOP will be made in this regard, said SJTA chief administrator.

