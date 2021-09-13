Puri Jagannath Temple Resumes Sale Of ‘Abhada’

Puri: After a long interval due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak, Mahaprashad service has been resumed in Puri Jagannath temple on Monday.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said that the process for the sale of ‘Abhada’ (Mahaprasad) for the devotees will be available in the Ananda Bazar inside Shrimandir from Monday.

After a four-month closure for the pandemic, thousands of devotees gathered at the Ananda Bazar in the afternoon to have Mahaprashad.

The devotees collected tokens from Bhoga counters by paying the money, maintaining social distancing.

However, the Mahaprashad services will not be available on the day of special rituals of the Trinity since the temple will remain shut down for the common visitors on those days, said temple administration sources.