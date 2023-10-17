Puri International Airport Receives Site Clearance From MoCA

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, Puri’s Sri Jagannath Greenfield International Airport received site clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

MoCA gave clearance precisely a year after the government submitted all requisites to the ministry seeking permission to set up the airport following the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008.

Besides, the MoCA has asked the state government to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for grant of ‘in-principle’ approval within two years. The government must also complete the necessary formalities with all regulatory bodies and agencies during the preparation of DPR.

As per initial estimates, the cost of construction of the airport will be around Rs 5,631 crore.

The Puri district administration has acquired around 1,164 acres of land where no rehabilitation and resettlement are needed as the land parcels are free of human habitation.

As Puri is being developed into a world-class heritage city and Biju Patnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar has reached its design capacity limit, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 to set up the international airport at Puri because of high tourist footfall in the pilgrim city in future. During his visit to New Delhi in May this year, CM again discussed the same with the PM to expedite the process.

Later in the same month, while addressing the inauguration of the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train, which Modi flagged off, Naveen had invited the PM to inaugurate the airport once it is ready with his support within three to four years.