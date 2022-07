Bhubaneswar: 20918 Puri-Indore Express from Puri on 21.07.2022 will remain cancelled due to the cancellation of Connecting Train 20917 Indore-Puri Express from Indore on 19.07.2022.

This is due to the derailment of a Goods Train between Mangal Mahudi & Limkheda Stations in Western Railway jurisdiction last midnight, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday.