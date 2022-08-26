Puri: Human Skeleton Found On Sea Beach

Puri: A human skeleton was found on the sea beach near Gadabangar around 7 kilometres away from the Liakhia Bridge in Puri district on Thursday.

Reportedly, some villagers had gone to the nearby forest yesterday when they found the skeleton on the sea beach and informed the Chandrabhaga Marine Police.

It is suspected to be a case of murder. However, Chandrabhaga Marine Police Station IIC said that the death may have been due to drowning in the sea.

Various police stations in Puri district have been informed. The skeleton has been sent to Puri for post-mortem. It will be kept for 96 hours for identification.