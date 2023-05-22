Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express To Resume Service From Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: The newly launched Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will resume service from tomorrow, East Coast Railway informed. The train service was halted after overhead electric wire snapped on track due to thunderstorm and lightning.

Due to the norwester related mishap, the luxury train was halted between Dulakhapatna-Manjuri Road Station. The train also suffered minor damages.

Front glass and side windows of the driver cabin were damaged due to thunderstorms. There was also a power supply cut following the mishap. However, no injuries were reported.

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was stranded between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road stations in Odisha around 4.30 pm on Sunday after a big tree fell on the train, causing partial damage on the front portion, impacting the overhead electrical equipment.

A tree fell on the overhead electric line and the train was subsequently hit by it. The train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18, has been halted due to overhead wire damage.