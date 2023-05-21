Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Suffers Damage In Nor’wester, Halted Near Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: The newly-introduced Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was halted near Baitarani Road station in Jajpur after its windshield was damaged by a tree uprooted in nor’wester rain on Sunday.

According to reports, the overhead power lines have suffered damage too following which the train has been detained since 4:35 pm.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) said that the Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah has been detained between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road since 4.30 PM due to Overhead wire damaged due to storm near Bhadrak.

The Train will be detained for some time as a big tree has fallen on the track and the Train is expected to be ready to run again by 7.30 PM, the ECoR said.

The ECoR further stated that a diesel engine will clear the train very soon from the site to Manjuri Road as the pantograph is entangled with the overhead wire.

“After the train is cleared upto Manjuri Road, it will again work with its normal engine upto destination. Expected time of rectification is 1 hour,” the ECoR further stated.

As per latest updates from ECoR sources, the up line overhead wire equipment has been rectified between Baitarani road and Manjuri road at 6.20 pm while the work on down line in progress and is expected to be clear soon.

“Relief diesel engine will clear the Vande Bharat from site to Manjuri road. Relief diesel engine is on way to Baitarani road. It has already left Jajpur road and is expected to reach before 7.30 pm.

Diesel relief engine has been pressed into service as overhead wires got damaged. The diesel engine will bring the Vande Bharat train upto Manjuri road. After that, Vande Bharat will run normally and repairing staff already at site,” the ECoR informed at 7.15 PM.