Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express leaves after hours of halt

Bhubaneswar: The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express which was halted near Baitarani Road station in Jajpur after its windshield and overhead power lines suffered damages by a tree uprooted in nor’wester rain on Sunday left the site at 8.17 pm, the ECoR sources said.

According to the ECoR , a relief diesel engine attached to the Vande Bharat train at 8.05 pm and after final checking the train left.

Diesel relief engine has been pressed into service as overhead wires got damaged. The diesel engine will bring the Vande Bharat train upto Manjuri road. After that, Vande Bharat will run normally and repairing staff already at site