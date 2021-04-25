Puri: Health Insurance Coverage To All Priests Of Srimandir

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to provide health insurance coverage to all servitors of the temple. The New India Assurance has been appointed for this purpose.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Administrator of SJTA, Dr Krishan Kumar.

The approved insurance scheme will provide coverage to all servitors’ families numbering about 2500. The scheme will provide a basic coverage of Rs 2 lakh per family and an additional cover of Rs 1 lakh for critical illnesses, the SJTA said.

Further, an additional cover of Rs 3 lakh, up to 25 persons, will be provided under the scheme for treatment of cancer and kidney transplantation.

Meanwhile, COVID Care Centre has been made operational at Niladri Bhakt Niwas.