Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express With LHB Coaches Flagged Off

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express with Rajdhani like Coaches through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar Railway Station. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the occasion through video conferencing.

To provide better comfort and jerk free journey to the passengers, Railways have decided to run 18452/18451 Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches by replacing conventional coaches running at present. This facility will enhance Safety with better ride experience and lesser noise.

Hon’ble MP Smt. Aparajita Sarangi and Hon’ble MLA Shri Suresh Kumar Routray graced the occasion as Guests of Honour at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. Public Representatives were also attended the programme through video conferencing at Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rairakhol, Angul and Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Hatia.

Informing the gathering, Vaishnaw said that no project would be delayed for fund constraints. He also directed officials to speed up the works on war foot basis so that, ongoing projects will be completed at the earliest. He also highlighted the progress of Khurda Road-Balangir project.

On Friday (7th January, 2022), Vaishnaw will also lay the foundation for development of the Second Entry of Cuttack Railway Station. He will also inspect the Cuttack Railway Station and will review the development and amenities at Station.

The Development works for 2nd Entry will have facilities like Parking for Two/Three/Four Wheelers, Pickup and Drop point, Parking for Ambulance, VIP Vehicles etc., including a wider approach road.

Hon’ble MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, Hon’ble MLAs Mohammed Moquim, Souvic Biswal will grace the occasion as Guests of Honours at Cuttack Railway Station.

Thereafter, Railway Minister will also flag off of 1st MEMU passenger train from Balasore to Bhubaneswar at Balasore Railway Station in the noon and will lay the foundation stone for development of train line from Balasore to Nilgiri Station for train traffic convenient in the afternoon. He will also inaugurate the Development Works at Basta Railway Station. Vaishnaw will also lay the foundation Stone for New Station Building at Jaleswar Railway Station in late afternoon.