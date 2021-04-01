Puri-Gunupur Special Train From April 22

Bhubaneswar: It has been decided to run a Special Express Train between Puri and Gunupur w.e.f. 22nd April from Puri and w.e.f. 23rd April from Gunupur.

As per information, 08417 Puri-Gunupur Special from Puri will leave at 0930 hrs w.e.f. 22nd April and will reach Gunupur at 2050 hrs.

In the return direction, 08418 Gunupur-Puri Special from Gunupur will leave at 0600 hrs w.e.f. 23rd April and will reach Puri at 1545 hrs.

Puri-Gunupur-Puri Special Train will have stoppages at Sakhigopal, Birpurusottampur, Delang, Kanas Road, Motari, Khurda Road, Tapang, Nirajkapur, Bhusandpur, Kalupadaghat, Kuhuri, Gangadharpur, Balugaon, Chilka, Khallikote, Rambha, Humma, Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Jagannathpur, Brahmapur, Golanthara, Surla Road, Ichapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa Road, Palasa, Pundi, Naupada, Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Parlakhemundi, Kashinagar and Banasadhara between Puri and Gunupur from both the directions.