Bhubaneswar: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has issued a stern warning to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) regarding their practice of organizing untimely Rath Yatras.

The Gajapati Maharaja expressed his frustration, stating, “Enough is enough. ISKCON has been organizing untimely Rath Yatra since 1969. We will wait till March for their governing body meeting. If they deviate from the tradition, we will take legal assistance.”

The controversy centers around ISKCON’s plan to hold a Rath Yatra in Houston, USA, on November 9, which deviates from the traditional timing observed in Puri, Odisha.

The Gajapati Maharaja, along with other traditionalists, insists that the Rath Yatra should adhere to the established rituals and timings as per the Jagannath Temple traditions.

The issue has sparked significant backlash from devotees and cultural figures who argue that such deviations undermine the sanctity of the event. The Gajapati Maharaja has called for ISKCON to respect the age-old traditions and warned of potential legal action if they fail to comply13.