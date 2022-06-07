Puri Gajapati to chair Srimandir managing committee meeting today

Puri: The Puri King, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, is scheduled to chair Srimandir managing committee meeting today.

As per available information, discussions are likely to be held on Snana Jatra & Ghosa Jatra.

With Covid-19 taking a back seat in Odisha, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) decided to allow devotees for the forthcoming Snana Yatra and Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri this year.

Devotees will be allowed to get darshan of the Trinity by standing below the ‘Snana Mandap’ during the famous bathing rituals of the Lords prior to the car festival.

For the last two years, devotees were not allowed to physically participate in Rath Yatra due to the Covid pandemic.

The district administration will install 236 CCTV cameras before Rath Yatra 2022. These CCTV cameras will be installed at Jagannath Temple and Gundicha Temple for safety purposes as huge numbers of devotees are expected to attend this year’s annual Rath Yatra.