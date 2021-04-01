Puri Gajapati expresses concern over Mausi Maa Temple theft

Puri: Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has expressed concern over the theft in the Mausi Maa temple in Puri and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Puri Gajapati has urged the administration to prepare a blueprint to protect the religious sites in the Pilgrim Town. He said the district administration and the police must work in cohesion to thwart such occurrences in the future.

A team of National Security Guard (NSG) had recently reviewed the security scenarios of Puri temple.