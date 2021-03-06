Puri Gajapati assures Union Minister for all-round development of Srimandir

Bhubaneswar: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has assured Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that he will sincerely take steps for the all-round development of Srimandir.

In reply to Pradhan’s letter recently, the Puri King said in the interest of countless devotees around the world and for reviving the pristine glory of our ancient cultural heritage he would take necessary measures for the development of pilgrimage town.

Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb said for Odisha and Odia people, in particular, it has been the dedication and devotion at the Lotus Feet of Shri Mahaprabhu, that has been the real cause for peace, prosperity and glory down the centuries.

Describing the Lord alone is the greatest unifying and motivating factor for people, the Maharaja said history reveals that all resources was dedicated at the Lotus Feet of the Lord and the affairs of the Lord had the top-most priority in the affairs of the State.

The State Government has initiated Shreemandira Parikrama and several other development projects with the objective of transforming Shri Jagannatha-dhama Puri into one of the foremost religious, the letter added.

The letter appreciated the view that the cooperation of both the State and Central Governments as well as devotees in Odisha and world over will make the holy place more bright and shinning.