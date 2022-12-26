Puri: Eight Girl Students Fall Unconscious On Srimandir’s ‘Baisi Pahacha’

Puri: As many as eight school girls fell unconscious on the ‘Baisi Pahacha’ (stairs) of Puri Srimandir inside the temple likely due to the heavy rush of devotees ahead of New Year.

According to sources, the first six students fell unconscious and soon after two others girls were also taken ill. They were rescued and admitted to Puri district headquarters hospital for treatment.

As per reports, about 70 students from Hrudananda High School in Rasgobindpur of Mayurbhanj had come to visit the Srimandir. However, eight of the girl students were taken ill.

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri is witnessing a huge footfall of devotees every day flocking the temple to seek the blessing of the Holy Trinity ahead of the New Year.

While lakhs of devotees are thronging the temple, the authorities have erected barricades starting from Marichikot Chhak to Srimandir.

As the New Year approaches, the number of devotees and tourists is expected to increase further.