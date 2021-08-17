Puri-Durg Special & Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Special To Resume Service

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of the passengers, Railways has decided to resume the services of Puri-Durg-Puri Special and Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Special.

According to East Coast Railway, 08425/08426 Puri-Durg-Puri Special will be restored from Puri w.e.f. 21st August, 2021 and from Durg w.e.f. 22nd August, 2021 and will run till further advice.

08423/08424 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Special will run w.e.f. 31st August, 2021 from Bhubaneswar and w.e.f. 1st September, 2021 from Nayagarh Town till further advice.