Puri-Durg Express To Have Stoppages At Dungripali & Mancheswar 

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers and in view of demands from passengers, the Railways has decided to provide stoppages of Howrah-Titilagarh/Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express and Puri-Durg-Puri Express at Dungripali Station on an experimental basis.

Ispat Express to Stop at Dungripali:

22861/22862 Howrah-Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express from both the directions w.e.f. 2nd June will have stoppage at Dungripali Station. Similarly, 12871/12872 Howrah-Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat Express from Howrah w.e.f. 3rd June and from Titilagarh w.e.f. 4th June will have stoppage at Dungripali Station. This train from Howrah will arrive at Dungripali at 1718hrs and will leave at 1720hrs. In the return direction, this train from Kantabanji/Titilagarh will arrive at Dungripali at 0650hrs and will leave at 0652hrs.

Puri-Durg-Puri Express to Stop at Dungripali:

18425/18426 Puri-Durg-Puri Express from Puri w.e.f. 1st June and from Durg w.e.f. 2nd June 2023 will have stoppage at Dungripali Station. This train from Puri will arrive at Dungripali at 0345hrshrs and will leave at 0347hrs. In the return direction, this train from Durg will arrive at Dungripali at 2248hrs and will leave at 2250hrs.

Puri-Durg-Puri Express to Stop at Mancheswar:

18425/18426 Puri-Durg-Puri Express from both the directions w.e.f. 4th June 2023 will have stoppage at Mancheswar Station. This train from Puri will arrive at Mancheswar at 2042hrs and will leave at 2044hrs. In the return direction, this train from Durg will arrive at Mancheswar at 0655hrs and will leave at 0657hrs.

Rajyarani Express to Stop at Kuhuri:

18117/18118 Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express from Rourkela w.e.f. 3rd June and from Gunupur w.e.f. 4th June will provide stoppage at Kuhuri Station. This train from Rourkela will arrive at Kuhuri at 0722hrs and will leave at 0724hrs. In the return direction, this train from Gunupur will arrive at Kuhuri at 2041hrs and will leave at 2043hrs.

Yesterday, ECoR had announced stoppage of 19 trains at 07 Stations. Taking the above, now 25 Trains will have stoppages at 10 Stations.