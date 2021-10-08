Puri drowning: Body of student recovered

Puri: The body of a student, who was swept away while bathing in the sea, was recovered from beach near Pink house on Chakratirtha road.

Three tourists drowned while taking bath in the sea at the beach here on Thursday. Out of them two were rescued.

The tourists who were rescued are Rahesh Kumar Singh (22) of Bhadrak and Omm Prakash Yadav (22) of Angul. The missing tourist was identified as Saheed Anwar.

The mishap took place near the light house on Puri beach.

The three tourists were identified to be students of Aeronautical Institute in Kolkata.