Puri district admin urges visitors not to visit pilgrim town

Puri: The district administration of Puri has urged outsiders not to visit the pilgrim town as the cases of deadly coronavirus are rising every day.

Puri Sub Collector Bhabataran Sahoo told reporters on Saturday that guest houses should avoid keeping guests. He said that entry of outsiders into the state by road has been restricted at Balasore and Mayurbhanj district borders. Those travelling by train are being subjected to checks at the railway station.

The Sub Collector said Covid Care Centre has been set up and Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed to contain the virus.

He said most of the tourists from West Bengal visit Puri. As per the new guidelines issued by the State government those coming to Odisha from West Bengal shall undergo mandatory institutional/ paid quarantine for 14 days.

The passengers coming from West Bengal via Bhubaneswar/ Jharsuguda airports shall be mandatorily subjected to institutional quarantine for 14 days at facilities identified by the district authorities.