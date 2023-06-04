Puri: Devotee Dies During Snana Purnima

Puri: A devotee hailing from Rajasthan died while he had gone to Puri Srimandir for darshan of the Holy Trinity of the occasion of Snana Purnima on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ambalal Bhue. He had come to Puri along with his family members.

According to sources, the devotee collapsed on the ground while waiting for darshan in the queue. Some security personnel who spotted him collapse also gave him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and then rushed to the district headquarters hospital in an ambulance after his condition deteriorated. However, he was declared dead at the Puri DHH.

Besides,, two other devotees were also taken ill. They have been admitted to a nearby medical center in a critical condition.

Puri witnessed footfall of scores of devotees on the occasion of Snana Purnima today. However, the heatwave and humidity is intolerable.

In Puri, the day temperature today rose to 35.2 degrees Celcius and the humidity levels was recorded 71% by 2.30 pm, the IMD regional centre said.

The Met centre also advised the people to consume plenty of water due to the prevailing weather conditions